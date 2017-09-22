GBP/USD Forecast: holding pat ahead of PM May

The GBP/USD pair retreats from its daily high but remain within a tight intraday range, ahead of PM May projected speech in Florence, Italy. News on Thursday, indicated that May will present a transitional plan on Brexit, while offering a 20B payment to the EU, with the condition of being able to remain within the single market, and have some custom benefits. Anyway, EU's officers comments post-May speech will set the tone for the Pound, as it doesn't matter what May says, but how EU officers like it, or not.

The 4 hours chart shows that the pair presents a neutral stance ahead of the event, expected at around 13:15 GMT, with no clear directional strength, but marginally higher for the week, and barely 100 pips below the yearly high set this week at 1.3653. Technical indicators eased modestly within positive territory, whilst the price stands a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA, keeping the upside favored.

The immediate resistance comes at 1.3600/10, followed by the mentioned high at 1.3653. Beyond this last, the rally can extend up to the 1.3700 figure. To the downside, 1.3540 is the immediate support ahead of 1.3500, followed by the weekly low of 1.3451.

