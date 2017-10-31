GBP/USD Forecast: holding on to gains, waiting for BOE

Speculation about a rate hike keeps the Pound afloat.

GBP/USD range bound in October, little chances the BOE can change that.

The British Pound managed to hold on to gains against the greenback overnight, with the GBP/USD pair consolidating between 1.3190 and 1.3220 ever since the Asian session started. The dollar's downward corrective movement coupled with increasing speculation that the BOE will revert the post-Brexit rate cut this Thursday, by hiking 25 bps, particularly after Carney said in the last meeting that the market has underpriced chances of rate hikes in the UK. The hike is pretty much priced in, but the pair will likely react to what it believes its next for the monetary policy.

There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the UK for this Tuesday, while there are only minor ones coming from the US, which means that the pair will follow the lead of equities that will determinate sentiment towards the dollar.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is still stuck in the 300 pips' range set early October, trading now around a horizontal 200 EMA, which converges with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally, above an anyway bearish 20 SMA, and with technical indicators losing upward steam within positive territory, limiting the downward potential yet not enough to confirm a new leg higher. The pair should accelerate through the 1.3220 region to be able to gain further ground, with the next intraday resistances at 1.3260 and 1.3300. Below 1.3185, on the other hand, the pair can fall to 1.3140, both Fibonacci supports, while below this last, 1.3100 is next.

View live chart of the GBP/USD