GBP/USD Current price: 1.2550
- UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London.
- The Sterling strengthened despite a worsening market’s mood.
- GBP/USD bullish in the short-term and poised to challenge the 1.2600 threshold.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2591 its highest in four weeks, finishing the US session in the 1.2550 area. The pound surged on the dollar’s broad weakness and despite the lack of progress in Brexit talks. The American dollar, on the other hand, remained on the back foot against most of its major rivals. The UK published Halifax House Prices, which printed at -0.1% in June, better than anticipated. In the Brexit front, UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London. News on that front could be out during the first hours of Asian trading. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the RICS Housing Price Balance for June.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, as it has found support around its 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.2450, now holding well above all of its moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their positive momentum, but continue to head higher within positive levels. The pair has multiple intraday highs in the 1.2590 price zone, with stops likely accumulated above the level.
Support levels: 1.2520 1.2485 1.2440
Resistance levels: 1.2595 1.2630 1.2680
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold: Bulls eye $1,800 threshold as virus-led risk-off fade equities’ rally
Gold prices seesaw in a choppy range near the highest since November 2011, an inch closer to $1,800. Stock bulls seem to step back as coronavirus woes attack hopes of the economic restart.
AUD/USD: Coronavirus woes slow down bulls below 0.7000
AUD/USD kick-starts Wednesday’s trading session by struggling to extend the latest recovery moves from 0.6938 while taking rounds to 0.6950. The quote snapped a multi-day run-up the previous day while reversing from 0.6998.
USD/JPY: Market rushes into the dollar
The market’s sentiment turned sour with coronavirus-related headlines. Japan’s Leading Economic Indicator unexpectedly improved in May. USD/JPY turned positive, although risk aversion will likely keep the upside limited.
How hard could Australia’s lockdown hit AUD?
The US dollar traded higher against most of the major currencies on Tuesday but a large part of its gains were incurred during the Asian and early European trading sessions. In the NY hours, the greenback consolidated with very little direction.
Oil: Break of the triangle pattern could take WTI to a new 17 week high
WTI has been pushing higher on Tuesday after an EIA report stated that US output is to fall by 600K barrels per day (bpd) and global oil demand could see an increase of 190K bpd.