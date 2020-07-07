GBP/USD Current price: 1.2550

UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London.

The Sterling strengthened despite a worsening market’s mood.

GBP/USD bullish in the short-term and poised to challenge the 1.2600 threshold.

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2591 its highest in four weeks, finishing the US session in the 1.2550 area. The pound surged on the dollar’s broad weakness and despite the lack of progress in Brexit talks. The American dollar, on the other hand, remained on the back foot against most of its major rivals. The UK published Halifax House Prices, which printed at -0.1% in June, better than anticipated. In the Brexit front, UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London. News on that front could be out during the first hours of Asian trading. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the RICS Housing Price Balance for June.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term and according to the 4-hour chart, as it has found support around its 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.2450, now holding well above all of its moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have partially lost their positive momentum, but continue to head higher within positive levels. The pair has multiple intraday highs in the 1.2590 price zone, with stops likely accumulated above the level.

Support levels: 1.2520 1.2485 1.2440

Resistance levels: 1.2595 1.2630 1.2680