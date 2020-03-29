GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2453
- Dollar’s sell-off triggered a rally, no real reasons for Pound’s strength.
- UK PM Johnson said the kingdom is a facing a significant period of strict measures if necessary.
- GBP/USD holds on to its bullish stance in the short-term, may continue advancing once beyond 1.2515.
The Sterling was among the most benefited from USD weakness at the end of the week, with GBP/USD reaching a two-week high of 1.2485, to close the day at around 1.2450. The Pound had not much of a reason to rally, as the pandemic is also taking its toll on the kingdom. The government’s response to the pandemic has been slow, and the UK has now 17,300 confirmed cases. Even PM Johnson tested positive for Covid-19, alongside the Health Minister, Matt Hancock.
On Saturday, PM Johnson sent a letter sent to the people, said that things would likely get worse before getting better while announcing that the UK is facing a significant period of strict measures if necessary. That said, a recession also reached the kingdom’s shores. The macroeconomic calendar in the UK will include February money figures this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 61.8% retracement of its March slump at 1.2513. It has advanced for four consecutive days, posting higher highs and higher lows, which usually signals bullish strength. In the daily chart, the pair has settled above a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators have bounced from extreme oversold readings, the Momentum holding within negative levels and the RSI currently at neutral levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is overbought, but still bullish, as the Momentum indicator maintains its strong bullish slope as the price stands above its 20 and 100 SMA.
Support levels: 1.2395 1.2350 1.2300
Resistance levels: 1.2515 1.2560 1.2600
