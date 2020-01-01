GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3264
- Market players continue to ignore hard-Brexit odds.
- Markit will release this Thursday the December UK Manufacturing PMI.
- GBP/USD bullish in the short term could extend its rally beyond 1.3300.
The GBP/USD pair has continued recovering on Tuesday to hit a daily high of 1.3284, settling not far below this last. The level, stands for the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 1.3513, the high reached after UK PM Johnson’s victory on the general election, and the 1.2904 low hit after Johnson decided to limit the transition period to December 2020. The UK will see the release this Thursday of the final Markit Manufacturing PMI for December, foreseen at 47.6 vs. the previous estimate of 47.4
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding near the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, and with the upside favored in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA poised to recover above the 100 SMA both over 100 pips below the current level. Technical indicators have retreated from their highs, although the RSI holds within overbought levels. Beyond the mentioned high, the pair has room to extend its advance toward 1.3365, while the bullish potential should ease on a break below 1.3190.
Support levels: 1.3230 1.3190 1.3150
Resistance levels: 1.3285 1.3320 1.3365
