From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair maintains a neutral stance, with the price stuck around directionless 20 and 100 SMAs in the 4-hour chart. The 200 SMA heads north well below the current level. Technical indicators diverge from each other, with the Momentum heading lower and the RSI heading higher, both within neutral levels. Selling interest has been surging on approaches to the 1.4200 figure, although the pair could peak above the level on broad dollar’s weakness.

However, softening demand for the greenback kept the downside limited for the pair. The dollar eased alongside US Treasury yields during the American session as yields fell to fresh one-month lows. Data wise, the UK reported May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which were up 18.5% YoY. On Wednesday, the kingdom will release the May RICS Housing Price Balance.

The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, flat on a weekly basis as it returned to the 1.4160 price zone. The pound suffered a setback at the beginning of the day from market talks indicating the UK could have to delay its plan to fully reopen on June 21, amid the spread of the Indian strain, now the dominant one in the UK. In fact, the country reported that new cases are up by 91% from last week, with 6,048 new cases in the last 24 hours. Easing lockdown measures could be postponed to July 5.

