GBP/USD Current price: 1.3922
- Poor US data and easing Treasury yields maintained the dollar under pressure.
- The UK will publish on Thursday the February RICS Housing Price Balance.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, lacks directional momentum.
The GBP/USD pair posted a higher high daily basis at 1.3934, ending the day marginally higher around 1.3920. US Treasury yields were stable for most of the day, retreating in the American session, while the greenback also suffered from dismal US inflation data, as core CPI contracted to 1.3% YoY in February. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. On Thursday, the UK will publish a minor figure, the February RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 45% from 50% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, lacking enough strength to confirm a new leg north. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above directionless 20 and 200 SMAs, while below an also flat 100 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators remain above their midlines but keep hovering directionless. The risk could turn south only below 1.3845, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 1.3890 1.3845 1.3790
Resistance levels: 1.3950 1.4000 1.4045
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720
Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.