GBP/USD Current price: 1.3922

Poor US data and easing Treasury yields maintained the dollar under pressure.

The UK will publish on Thursday the February RICS Housing Price Balance.

GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, lacks directional momentum.

The GBP/USD pair posted a higher high daily basis at 1.3934, ending the day marginally higher around 1.3920. US Treasury yields were stable for most of the day, retreating in the American session, while the greenback also suffered from dismal US inflation data, as core CPI contracted to 1.3% YoY in February. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. On Thursday, the UK will publish a minor figure, the February RICS Housing Price Balance, foreseen at 45% from 50% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, lacking enough strength to confirm a new leg north. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing above directionless 20 and 200 SMAs, while below an also flat 100 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators remain above their midlines but keep hovering directionless. The risk could turn south only below 1.3845, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 1.3890 1.3845 1.3790

Resistance levels: 1.3950 1.4000 1.4045