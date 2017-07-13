GBP/USD Forecast: holding at highs, sellers at 1.3000
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2951 a fresh weekly high this Thursday, pulling back afterwards, but so far holding above 1.2925, a Fibonacci resistance that rejected bulls last Tuesday. Dollar's weakness is the main reason beyond the movement, as there were no major releases coming from the UK, except for a minor report of money conditions, hardly a market mover.
The US will release its June PPI figures later today alongside with weekly unemployment claims, but attention centers on Friday's US Retail Sales and CPI, to close the week with a high note.
Technically, the upward potential is soft according to the 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level, while the RSI indicator turned south around 56, yet with the price holding above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA. At this point, the pair needs to extend its decline below 1.2900 to return to the 1.2860 region, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run, en route to 1.2810, this week low. Above the daily high, the pair can approach to 1.3000, but selling interest around this last will likely reject the advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.