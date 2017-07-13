GBP/USD Forecast: holding at highs, sellers at 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2951 a fresh weekly high this Thursday, pulling back afterwards, but so far holding above 1.2925, a Fibonacci resistance that rejected bulls last Tuesday. Dollar's weakness is the main reason beyond the movement, as there were no major releases coming from the UK, except for a minor report of money conditions, hardly a market mover.

The US will release its June PPI figures later today alongside with weekly unemployment claims, but attention centers on Friday's US Retail Sales and CPI, to close the week with a high note.

Technically, the upward potential is soft according to the 4 hours chart, as the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level, while the RSI indicator turned south around 56, yet with the price holding above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA. At this point, the pair needs to extend its decline below 1.2900 to return to the 1.2860 region, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run, en route to 1.2810, this week low. Above the daily high, the pair can approach to 1.3000, but selling interest around this last will likely reject the advance.

View live chart of the GBP/USD