GBP/USD Forecast: holding above an important juncture, UK GDP and FOMC awaited

The GBP/USD pair surged to a one week high near 1.3085 region amid persistent US Dollar selling bias through early NA session on Tuesday. The up-move, however, lacked any clear catalyst and strong follow through momentum, with the pair reversing majority of its daily gains to finally close the day absolutely flat around the 1.3025 region.

The pair held in a narrow trading range as investors seemed cautious ahead of the release of UK Q2 GDP numbers and the Fed monetary policy decision. The preliminary UK GDP print is expected to show that the economy grew at 0.3% q-o-q. A disappointing reading would further dampen expectations of any BOE action in the near-future and could attract some fresh selling pressure around the British Pound.

From a technical perspective, the pair has held above the key 1.30 psychological mark, also coinciding with a short-term ascending trend-line on 4-hourly chart. The mentioned handle now seems to act as an important near-term pivot point, below which the pair could accelerate the fall towards 1.2935 horizontal level en-route the 1.2900 handle.

Conversely, sustained move back above mid-1.3000s, leading to a subsequent break through 1.3085 level, should now lift the pair beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing another ascending trend-line (on 4-hourly chart) resistance near 1.3155-60 zone.