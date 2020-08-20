GBP/USD Current price: 1.3211

EU-UK trade talks remain stuck with just seven weeks ahead to reach a deal.

Plenty of UK data to be out this Friday, GBP/USD will likely react to it.

GBP/USD lacks follow-through but holds on to highs exposing the year tops.

The GBP/USD pair spent most of the day depressed around 1.3100, falling at the beginning of the day to 1.3064, its lowest for this week. The pair, however, recovered sharply by London fix, surpassing the 1.3200 figure. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data that could back the advance, while Brexit talks remain stalemate, with just seven weeks left to reach a post-Brexit deal. On Wednesday, talks froze after the EU rejected a UK request to grant British truckers wide-ranging access to Europe. The latest news indicated that EU negotiators also denied a UK query for a migration pact that would allow the government to return asylum seekers to other EU countries.

Early Friday, the UK will publish August GFK Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -25 from -27 in the previous month. The kingdom will also publish July Retail Sales, seen flat after a 1.6% decline in the previous month, and up yearly basis 1.5%. Later in the day, Markit will publish the preliminary August Manufacturing PMI, expected at 53.8, and the Services PMI foreseen at 57. Finally, the country will offer the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders for August, seen at -35% from -46%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips above the 1.3200 level, but its bullish potential seems limited at the time being. The 4-hour chart shows that it is back above a mildly bullish 20 SMA after bouncing around the 100 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their upward strength, easing within neutral readings. Still, the pair has room to retest the year high at 1.3266, particularly if buyers continue to defend the 1.3100 threshold.

Support levels: 1.3150 1.3110 1.3070

Resistance levels: 1.3220 1.3265 1.3300