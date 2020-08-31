GBP/USD Current price: 1.3371
- Market players continue to ignore mounting Brexit-related tensions.
- UK manufacturing is output seen stable in expansion territory in August.
- GBP/USD is trading at fresh 2020 highs underpinned by the persistent dollar’s weakness.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3395, a fresh high for this 2020, ending the day in the 1.3370 price zone. The greenback was sold off ahead of London’s fix, with the dollar index at its lowest in two years, pushing GBP/USD up. The UK didn’t publish relevant data, while there were no fresh Brexit-related headlines. Investors continued to ignore the latest news on the matter, showing that UK’s Brexit negotiator David Frost has menaced to walk away from trade talks if Brussels does not drop its demand to align with EU state aid rules.
This Tuesday, Markit will publish the final version of the August UK Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 55.3. The kingdom will publish July Consumer Credit, and Mortgage Approvals for the same month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is consolidating its daily gains and seems ready to continue advancing. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have stabilized within overbought readings, as the pair develops above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads firmly higher in the 1.3260 area, providing dynamic support and accelerating above the larger ones. Further gains are to be expected on a break above the 1.3400 figure, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.3330 1.3295 1.3260
Resistance levels: 1.3400 1.3445 1.3490
