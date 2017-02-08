GBP/USD Forecast: heading into BOE's meeting at yearly highs

The GBP/USD pair pressures its highs and trades near 1.3250, despite the UK Construction PMI came below expected, at 51.9 for July from 54.8 in June, amid lower volumes of commercial building and a softer expansion of housing activity, according to Markit. The Bank of England is set to meet this Thursday, and offer updates on inflation and economic outlook, but keep its monetary policy on hold. Carney's words will be closely watched, now that inflation eased modesty, despite holding well above the bank's target of 2%.

Later today, the US will release the ADP private jobs' survey, which will give a hint on what Friday's Payrolls may bring. The US will also release a couple of minor reports, while Mester and Williams from the Fed will offer different speeches.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, and far above an ascendant 200 EMA, while technical indicators resumed their advances within positive territory, although below previous weekly highs, limiting the downside but not enough to confirm additional gains ahead.

The pair needs now to accelerate through 1.3260 to extend its advance towards the 1.3300/20 region, with further gains unlikely for today. Below 1.3190, on the other hand, the pair can correct lower, with the next intraday supports at 1.3150 and 1.3110.

View live chart of the GBP/USD