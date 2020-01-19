GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3015

UK Retail Sales missed the market’s expectations in December, fuel speculation of a rate cut.

Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh on Sterling, amid fears of a hard-landing.

GBP/USD to accelerate its decline on a break of the immediate support at 1.2970.

The GBP/USD pair plummeted from a daily high of 1.3118 on Friday, following the release of dismal UK Retail Sales, to close the week just above the 1.3000 figure. December Retail Sales were down by 0.6% MoM, well below the 0.7% advance expected, while core sales printed at -0.8%. When compared to a year earlier, sales were up by 0.9%, missing the market’s forecast of 2.6%. The poor figures added to speculation that the Bank of England is increasingly likely to cut rates, amid a deteriorating economy on the back of Brexit uncertainty.

At the beginning of the week, the UK will publish the January Rightmove House Price Index, previously at 0.8% YoY. The report has almost no chances of affecting the pound’s behavior.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair closed the week in the red, and below the 23.6% retracement of its 1.3513/1.2904 decline, at 1.3050. In the daily chart, the pair settled below a bearish 20 SMA, although the larger ones stand far below the current level. Technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, supporting a bearish extension ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is also at risk of extending its slump, as it settled below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south, the Momentum around its mid-line but the RSI currently at 39. A break below 1.2970, the immediate support, should confirm a retest of the base of the mentioned range.

Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2890

Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3135