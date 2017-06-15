GBP/USD Forecast: hawkish BoE extends support, only for the time being

The greenback extended post-FOMC recovery move on Thursday and got an additional boost from better-than-expected US economic data - weekly jobless claims, and regional manufacturing surveys - Empire State and Philly Fed, lifting the key US Dollar Index to 2-week highs.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair reversed disappointing UK retail sales data-led drop to sub-1.2700 level and jumped back closer to the 1.2800 handle after another hawkish surprise by the Bank of England. As was widely expected, the central bank left interest rates and asset purchase target unchanged but the vote to leave interest rates unchanged was at 5-3, clearly reflecting reducing tolerance for extended period of above target inflation. The immediate bullish reaction, however, turned out to be short-lived as the recent economic and political developments, and the impending Brexit negotiations continued weighing on the British Pound.

The pair held steady near 1.2770 region during Asian session on Friday and in absence of any major market moving UK economic release seems more likely to enter a consolidation phase ahead of the US housing market data later during the NA session.

Technically, the pair has been volatile over the past couple of days, within 100-pips trading range between 1.2700-1.2800 handle. With short-term technical indicators oscillating in neutral to mildly negative territory, any up-move might continue to confront fresh support near 1.2800-1.2820 region. Hence, if would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest beyond the said zone before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term.

On a sustained move above the mentioned resistance, a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair towards 1.2885 resistance area representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2478-1.3048 upswing. The momentum could further get extended even beyond the 1.2900 handle towards testing next resistance near 1.2955-60 area.

Alternatively, a convincing break below the 1.2700 handle, also coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level, would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting an important confluence support near 1.2630-25 region. The said support comprises of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which if broken now seems to open room for continuation of the pair's near-term downward trajectory.

EUR/USD

Against the backdrop of cautious ECB stance, amid subdued Euro-zone inflation, the hawkish Fed decision re-strengthened the US Dollar against its European counterpart. The pair extended its corrective slide from year tops and dropped to near three-week lows. Today's final Euro-zone CPI print is likely to confirm easing inflationary pressure and could exert additional selling pressure around the major.

From a technical perspective, the pair has decisively broken below 1.1200-1.1190 immediate support, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1296 recent up-move. Hence, a follow through weakness below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1120 level would prompt additional profit taking slide immediately towards its next important support near 1.1065 region, nearing 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the flip side, any up-move might now confront fresh supply near 1.1190-1.1200 area and further momentum beyond the said resistance is likely to be capped at 20-day SMA hurdle near 1.1210-15 region.