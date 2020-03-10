GBP/USD Forecast: Has room to rise after falling for the wrong reasons

- GBP/USD has been falling as markets attempt recovery the coronavirus-linked crash on Monday.
- Virus headlines, Brexit, and speculation about the UK budget are all in play.
- Tuesday's technical chart is pointing to a resumption of gains.
The market bloodbath is over – for now – and that is helping the dollar recover. Stocks are licking their wounds and rising after a major sell-off on Monday, unseen since the financial crisis. Investors are moving back to equities and abandoning bonds, lowering the chances of a massive rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the greenback is bouncing.
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.31 after touching 1.32 on Monday, but this fall is for the wrong reasons.
First, stocks may be experiencing a mere correction that is natural after the downfall. Secondly, markets are underpinned by hopes for US fiscal stimulus as President Donald Trump touts "substantial measures" – but these will likely include payroll tax cuts which are unlikely to boost demand.
Moreover, the virus continues spreading and headlines may weigh on sentiment once again. Italy announced severe travel restrictions for all the country – as the death toll rose by 100 and less than 48 hours after the government announced measures that apply only in the north of the country. Spain's Madrid region is closing down schools amid a cluster of cases and France limits gatherings.
The situation in the US is seemingly better, with fewer than 1,000 reported infections. However, the pace of testing is picking up only gradually and Trump's playing down of the disease fails to provide confidence.
In the US, a fifth death has been confirmed and the number of cases tops 300. However, the government seems to be showing responsibility, making decisions based on evidence from Britain and from abroad.
Moreover, there is a glimmer of hope from the upcoming UK budget due out on Wednesday. Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who leans toward more spending than his predecessors, is scrambling to provide additional spending to mitigate the disease and keep the economy running.
And that could boost the pound.
While Sunak is scheduled to present the budget only midday on Wednesday, press briefings or leaks may appear earlier.
What about Brexit? EU and UK negotiators continue talking about future relations once the transition period expires at year-end. The difficulties that both sides reported seem to be priced in by the pound, and there is still ample time for talks to run. Moreover, the focus is on coronavirus and policy responses to it.
On this background, GBP/USD has room to recover.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index has dropped below 70 – exiting overbought conditions and allowing for more gains.
Bulls are in the lead.
Initial support awaits at 1.3020, a swing high in February, and then by 1.2950, a resistance line dating back to February, and then 1.2850 and 1.2775.
Some resistance is at 1.3070, which capped cable twice in February. It is followed by 1.32, Monday's peak, which also held it back beforehand. Next, 1.3285 is the upside target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
