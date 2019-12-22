GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3004

The House of Commons passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, as expected.

The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty amid the winter holidays.

GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline, short-term support at 1.2970.

The GBP/USD pair reached a multi-week low of 1.2978 and finished the week around the 1.3000 figure, as fears of a hard-Brexit weighed on the pound. Concerns were triggered by PM Johnson, as he ruled out the possibility of extending the transition period beyond 2020. Better-than-anticipated UK data failed to support Sterling, with the kingdom’s GDP revised higher in Q3 to 0.4% from 0.3%.

On Friday, the UK Parliament passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, paving the way for the UK to leave the Union by January 31. The bill will now move to the House of Lords and is expected to pass with no issues. That said, the market may read this event as negative, as it will lift odds of a no-deal exit. The UK won’t release data this upcoming week, amid the Christmas holiday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair settled at its lowest since early December, and it’s at risk of falling further, mainly if it falls below 1.2970, now the immediate support. In the daily chart, technical indicators fell from extreme overbought readings to decelerate their decline around their midlines. An intraday rally met sellers around the 20 DMA, currently at 1.3070, providing resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the Momentum indicator hovers below its mid-line while the RSI indicator resumed its decline near oversold readings. Furthermore, the pair is battling with a directionless 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA, with the shortest capping advances and both above the current level, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2890

Resistance levels: 1.3025 1.3070 1.3110