GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2884

UK PM Johnson´s statement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU spurred concerns.

EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier warned that the EU will defend locals’ interests.

GBP/USD pierced the 1.3000 level, at risk of extending its slide toward 1.2908.

The Sterling Pound was the worst performer against the greenback this Monday, with the GBP/USD pair plummeting to 1.2989, down over 200 pips in the day. The slide came with comments from UK PM Boris Johnson, who stated that the kingdom does not need for “a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules." Johnson added that the UK wants a comprehensive free trade agreement like Canada's one.

His words spurred concerns about a hard-Brexit, later fueled by words from EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, who said that they will defend the interests of EU citizens and business, adding that the EU is preparing for all options, “including a no-deal by year-end.” The market ignored the January Markit Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 50, better than the expected 49.8. On Tuesday, the UK will release the January Markit Construction PMI, foresee at 46.6 from 44.4 in December.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is struggling with the 1.3000 level after trading as low as 1.2989. The sharp retracement from a relevant Fibonacci resistance at 1.3210, the 50% retracement of its latest daily slump, skews the risk to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair collapsed below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and confined to a tight range. Technical indicators head sharply lower, entering negative ground and coming straight from overbought levels, indicating substantial selling interest.

Support levels: 1.2980 1.2945 1.2900

Resistance levels: 1.3035 1.3070 1.3110