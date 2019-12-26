GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3012
- UK always welcome back to the UK, says the EU Commission Vice-President Timmermans.
- Fears about a hard-Brexit limiting sterling’s upside potential.
- GBP/USD battling with 1.3000 amid broad dollar’s weakness.
The GBP/USD pair hovers above the 1.3000 figure ahead of the Asian opening, up amid the broad dollar’s weakness in Boxing Day. The bullish potential, however, is being limited by mounting fears about the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, after the House of Commons passed UK PM Johnson´s Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Johnson made it unlawful for the government to extend the trade talks beyond December 2020. On Monday, Irish PM Varadkar indicated that the Prime Minister is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated.”
Meanwhile, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote the letter in the Guardian, indicating his “deep hurt” over Brexit, and adding that the kingdom will be always welcome back in the EU. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, given that, in the 4-hour chart, it´s barely holding above its 20 SMA, and around the 200 SMA, both directionless. The 100 SMA stands well above the current level, while technical indicators barely advanced around their midlines, lacking enough directional strength to suggest additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2895
Resistance levels: 1.3030 1.3065 1.3100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.
Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas
The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.
Gold approaches critical $1500 handle after sudden jump
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply in the last hour and touched its highest level since early November at $1499.50 as thin liquidity conditions seem to be causing prices to fluctuate sharply into the London fix.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.