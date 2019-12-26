GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3012

UK always welcome back to the UK, says the EU Commission Vice-President Timmermans.

Fears about a hard-Brexit limiting sterling’s upside potential.

GBP/USD battling with 1.3000 amid broad dollar’s weakness.

The GBP/USD pair hovers above the 1.3000 figure ahead of the Asian opening, up amid the broad dollar’s weakness in Boxing Day. The bullish potential, however, is being limited by mounting fears about the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, after the House of Commons passed UK PM Johnson´s Withdrawal Agreement Bill. Johnson made it unlawful for the government to extend the trade talks beyond December 2020. On Monday, Irish PM Varadkar indicated that the Prime Minister is embarking on a “harder Brexit than we anticipated.”

Meanwhile, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote the letter in the Guardian, indicating his “deep hurt” over Brexit, and adding that the kingdom will be always welcome back in the EU. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, given that, in the 4-hour chart, it´s barely holding above its 20 SMA, and around the 200 SMA, both directionless. The 100 SMA stands well above the current level, while technical indicators barely advanced around their midlines, lacking enough directional strength to suggest additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2895

Resistance levels: 1.3030 1.3065 1.3100