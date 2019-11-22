GBP/USD Forecast: Gradual grind may morph into avalanche as trade wars hit the pound

GBP/USD has been retreating amid trade-related USD strength.

Speculation about the elections and further headlines are set to rock markets.

Friday's four-hour chart is showing that pound/dollar is struggling around critical support.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson likes the limelight – but his impact on the pound is waning. GBP/USD has been reacting to US-Sino relations – and falling. Concerns about the fallout are weighing on markets, and the risk-off atmosphere is benefiting the safe-haven US dollar.

Global stock markets have been whipsawed by contradicting reports about relations between the world's largest economies. The latest inflection point has been US navy operations in the South China Sea – angering Beijing. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has refrained from signing Congress' Hong Kong bill into law on Thursday – but that may happen on Friday.

These two developments cannot be detached from ongoing trade talks, which seem to be stuck around the removal of tariffs. The Chinese media reported that Washington might delay the December 15 duties, even if a deal is not struck. However, the administration has yet to confirm the news.

Back to Britain

Further headlines are set to move sterling, which had been solely focused on the UK elections – yet despite the excitement over both parties' plans, polls are little changed. The latest survey from Ipsos Mori has shown a whopping 16-point lead for the Tories over Labour, and other ones have been similarly positive for Johnson. The PM is benefiting from the collapse in support for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, while rival Jeremy Corbyn's support has stalled.

The left-leaning opposition has released a wide-ranging manifesto on Thursday, offering radical changes to the British economy and seemingly shying away from Brexit. Voters' responses to the new offers – as well as reactions to the leaders' debate – are not fully reflected in polls.

Now that Corbyn's nationalization plans have become official party policy, investors' preference for Johnson may have increased. Markets also prefer the certainty of the PM's Brexit plan over the opposition's plans to renegotiate the accord.

Markit publishes a preliminary version of UK Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for the first time. See preview The forward-looking figures are set to show ongoing stagnation in the large services sector – a score of 50, and slower contraction in the manufacturing sector in November. Up to now, the firm published only final PMIs after the month ended, and Friday's early release may trigger further more significant market movement.

Markit's Flash PMIs are also due out in the US, and they are projected to show modest growth in both the services and manufacturing sectors.

Trade headlines and the elections will likely dominate trading, leaving the data to play second fiddle.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has survived the first test of the critical confluence – uptrend support, the 50 Simple Moving Average, and the 100 SMA. However, these three lines are drifting apart, and cable is testing the downside. If it loses this convergence zone, it may crumble quickly.

The uptrend support line is meeting the price around 1.2915 at the time of writing, the 50 SMA just below 1.29, and 1.2885 is the weekly low. Below these levels, the next meaningful cushion was only at 1.2820, stubborn support last week. Further down, the November trough of 1.2760 is the following line to watch.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.2940, which capped GBP/USD in early November, followed by 1.2985, November's high. The 1.3013 peak seen in October is the next line to watch.