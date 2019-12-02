GBP/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry amid UK political uncertainty; UK/US PMI eyed

Uncertainty over the outcome of the UK election led to a bearish gap opening on Monday.

Monday's release of UK/US Manufacturing PMIs eyed for some short-term trading impetus.

The GBP/USD pair on Friday witnessed an intraday turnaround from sub-1.2900 levels and finally ended the day near the top end of its weekly trading range. The initial downtick remained limited and was being well supported by the fact that the incoming UK election polls have been indicating a majority for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. This coupled with a late US dollar pullback, despite a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost and contributed to the pair's goodish positive move of around 60-65 pips from daily lows.

Focus remains on UK politics

However, the uncertainty over the outcome of the UK general election on December 12 held investors from placing any further bullish bets and kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive move for the major. This coupled with the latest BMG Research poll for The Independent, showing a 39% vote intension for Conservatives and 33% to Labour, weighed on the British pound and led to a bearish gap opening for the major at the start of a new trading week.

Despite the downtick, the pair has still managed to hold its neck above the 1.2900 handle as market participants now look forward to the final UK Manufacturing PMI for November. This coupled with any incoming UK political headlines might continue to drive the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might further influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the upside remains capped near a resistance marked by the top end of a multi-week descending trend-channel formation. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned barrier, currently near the 1.2960-70 region, the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3045-50 region intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2900 handle might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the 1.2930-25 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support might then turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 round-figure mark and slide further towards challenging the trend-channel support, near the mid-1.2700s.