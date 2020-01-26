GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3070
- UK’s manufacturing sector shows signs of life with PMI rebounding to 49.8.
- Broad USD strength didn’t allow the pair to gain traction.
- The pair could remain choppy ahead of BoE’s policy decision.
The GBP/USD pair spiked to its highest level since January 7th at 1.3174 on Friday with the initial reaction to the upbeat PMI data from the UK. However, the pair quickly erased its gains and closed the day around 50 pips lower pressured by the USD strength. Although the UK Markit Manufacturing PMI in January’s advanced reading rose to 49.8 from 47.5 and the Services PMI improved to 52.9 from 50, markets don’t seem to be convinced that these readings will allow the Bank of England to refrain from making a dovish shift in its policy stance.
On the other hand, with the Markit Composite PMI rising to its highest level in 10 months to show ongoing expansion in the US’ private sector’s economic activity, the USD continued to find demand and forced the pair to push lower in the second half of the day. There won’t be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK on Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair continues to trade below the 20, 100 and 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that the bearish pressure is likely to remain strong in the near-term. Additionally, the RSI on the same chart is stretching lower below 50 and the Momentum has pierced below the 100, supporting the bearish outlook. Nevertheless, investors could opt out to stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday’s critical Bank of England announcements and the pair could go into a consolidation phase.
Support levels: 1.3060 1.3040 1.3000
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3150 1.3185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
