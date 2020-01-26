GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3070

UK’s manufacturing sector shows signs of life with PMI rebounding to 49.8.

Broad USD strength didn’t allow the pair to gain traction.

The pair could remain choppy ahead of BoE’s policy decision.

The GBP/USD pair spiked to its highest level since January 7th at 1.3174 on Friday with the initial reaction to the upbeat PMI data from the UK. However, the pair quickly erased its gains and closed the day around 50 pips lower pressured by the USD strength. Although the UK Markit Manufacturing PMI in January’s advanced reading rose to 49.8 from 47.5 and the Services PMI improved to 52.9 from 50, markets don’t seem to be convinced that these readings will allow the Bank of England to refrain from making a dovish shift in its policy stance.

On the other hand, with the Markit Composite PMI rising to its highest level in 10 months to show ongoing expansion in the US’ private sector’s economic activity, the USD continued to find demand and forced the pair to push lower in the second half of the day. There won’t be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the UK on Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair continues to trade below the 20, 100 and 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that the bearish pressure is likely to remain strong in the near-term. Additionally, the RSI on the same chart is stretching lower below 50 and the Momentum has pierced below the 100, supporting the bearish outlook. Nevertheless, investors could opt out to stay on the sidelines while waiting for Thursday’s critical Bank of England announcements and the pair could go into a consolidation phase.

Support levels: 1.3060 1.3040 1.3000

Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3150 1.3185

