GBP/USD Forecast: gaining downward strength
The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher daily basis, not far from a daily low 1.2929 reached early London, but confined to a tight intraday trading range. Pound's upward potential is limited by the absence of progress in the latest round of Brexit negotiations, with the EU refusing to discuss trade until the Brexit bill is settled. Nothing the market didn't already know. The US and Canada will be on holidays today, which means thin volumes ahead, and risk sentiment remaining as the main market motor.
From a technical point of view the pair is gaining downward potential intraday, although still unable to confirm a bearish move ahead, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, while technical indicators turn lower right above their mid-lines. The 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline around 1.2965, kept the upside limited early Asia, and is still a major resistance ahead of the 1.3000/30 region. 1.2920 is the immediate support, with a break below the level opening doors for a downward extension towards 1.2870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.