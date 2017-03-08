GBP/USD Forecast: further weakness only below 1.31 handle, NFP in focus

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair initially jumped to fresh multi-month highs near 1.3270 region after a better-than-expected reading on the UK services activity in July. The pair, however, took a sharp U-turn as investors assessed the BoE announcement as a rather dovish one. The central bank voted 6-2 to keep the key interest rate at record lower level of 0.25%. A shift in the MPC vote distribution, from 5-3 previous, triggered the initial leg of downslide. The selling pressure aggravated after the central bank, in its quarterly inflation report, downgraded its inflation and economic growth forecast over the forecast horizon.

Following the announcement, the pair tumbled over 150-pips but the selling pressure abated near the 1.3100 handle amid growing concerns over the US President Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia. The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase as traders now look ahead to the closely watched NFP report, due for release later during the NA session.

From a technical perspective, the pair took support at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent upswing and has also held above a short-term ascending trend-line support. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break below the said confluence support, near the 1.3100 handle before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term. On a sustained break below the 1.3100 handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards 1.3060-55 horizontal support en-route 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the key 1.30 psychological mark.

On the upside, the 1.3150 level now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards reclaiming the 1.320 handle. Momentum back above the said handle might continue to confront strong hurdle near 1.3250-60 region, marking 100% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2589-1.3030 up-move and subsequent retracement, which if conquered should pave way for continuation of the pair’s appreciating move even beyond the 1.3300 handle towards its next resistance near 1.3335-40 horizontal zone.