GBP/USD Forecast: further weakness only below 1.30 handle

The GBP/USD pair on Tuesday came under intense selling pressure and retreated sharply from fresh 10-month highs after a slowdown in the UK inflation reading dampened hopes for any near term BoE monetary policy action. UK headline CPI slowed to 2.6% y-o-y in June, down from 2.9% previous and consensus estimates, easing concerns of a sharp inflation overshoot. The downslide, however, stalled near the key 1.30 psychological mark amid broad based US Dollar weakness, led by renewed concerns over the US President Donald Trump's ability to push through his pro-growth economic policies.

The pair held with minor weakness for the third consecutive session and was being weighed down by a modest greenback recovery during Asian session on Wednesday. Today's US economic docket features the release of building permits and housing starts, which would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus later during the NA session. In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price-dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's movement through European trading session on Wednesday.

Technically, the 1.30 handle represents 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support of 1.2589-1.3126 latest upswing and hence, should continue to protect immediate downside. A convincing break below the said handle could extend the corrective slide towards 1.2920-15 confluence support, comprising of 20-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. On the flip side, any up-move might now confront immediate resistance near mid-1.3000s, above which the pair could aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle.