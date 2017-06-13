GBP/USD Forecast: further recovery only above 1.2770; important macro data and FOMC decision in focus

The British Pound on Tuesday rebounded from post-UK election lows, lifting the GBP/USD pair sharply higher to mid-1.2700s after the latest UK inflation report. The official data showed headline inflation, as measured by CPI, surpassed consensus estimates and spiked to a near four-year peak of 2.9% in May. Surging inflation triggered a bout of short-covering as investors now wonder what the Bank of England (BoE) would say when it announces its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. BoE has already warned that inflation might peak just below 3% during the fourth quarter and given the uncertain political backdrop, the central bank is unlikely to move towards raising interest rates soon.

It, however, remains to be seen if the sterling can make a sustained recovery after last week's disastrous UK election results that saw the ruling Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority and raised uncertainty just days before the key Brexit negotiations. The pair was seen consolidating in a narrow range during Asian session on Wednesday as traders now look forward to the UK monthly jobs data and the much awaited FOMC decision for some fresh impetus. Traders on Wednesday will also confront the release of CPI print and monthly retail sales data from the US, and would be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

• FOMC meeting: dovish hike or hawkish surprise?

Technically, the pair remains below a previous important support now turned strong resistance near 1.2770 region and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow through buying interest before committing to additional near-term recovery. A convincing break through the said resistance is likely to trigger a fresh bout of short-covering rally beyond the 1.2800 handle towards 1.2850-55 horizontal resistance. The recovery move could further get extended towards next important hurdle near 1.2890-1.2900 region, nearing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2478-1.3048 recent up-move.

Alternatively, reversal from current resistance area, and a subsequent break below the 1.2700 handle, also coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level support, would turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting an important confluence support near 1.2630-20 region. The mentioned support comprises of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and hence, a sustained weakness would confirm a fresh bearish break and pave way for continuation of the pair’s reversal move from nearly 8-month highs touched in May.

EUR/USD

The pair has been oscillating with a short-term ascending trend-channel formation on 1-hourly chart and now seems to have entered a consolidative phase ahead of the important US macro data and the key Fed announcement.

From current levels, a short-term descending trend-line resistance near 1.1220 level might continue to restrict immediate upside, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the channel resistance near mid-1.1200s. A convincing break through the ascending trend-channel is likely to point towards a fresh bullish break-out and lift the pair immediately towards yearly highs resistance near 1.1280 region. Additional up-move, however, would only be confirmed only after the pair conquers the 1.1300 handle, above which the near-term upward trajectory should get extended towards the 1.1400 handle, with some intermediate resistance near 1.1355-60 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1200 handle (trend-channel support) might continue to protect immediate downside, which if broken decisively is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.1115-10 support area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s up-move from 1.0667 (April lows) to 1.1285 (recent highs). A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards 1.1075-70 intermediate horizontal support en-route 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the key 1.1000 psychological mark.