The GBP/USD pair has met sellers around the 50% retracement of its July rally at 1.3800. The daily chat shows that the bullish potential remains limited, as the pair trades below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA about to cross below the 200 SMA. In the same chart , technical indicators have recovered from near oversold readings but remain within negative levels. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is above its 20 SMA but below a bearish 100 SMA, while technical indicators lost bullish strength within positive levels.

The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer last week, which kept the pair confined to limited intraday ranges and in the hand of sentiments. The kingdom keeps moving on, despite reporting over 30,000 new coronavirus contagions per day and a 27% surge in the death toll on a weekly basis. The country faces another week of soft macroeconomic releases and will kick start the week with a holiday.

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The rally was the result of a dovish US Federal Reserve chief Powell, refusing to give details on future tapering, despite multiple Fed officials spreading hawkish words.

