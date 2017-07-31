GBP/USD Forecast: further declines expected below 1.3090

The GBP/USD par trades lower in range this Monday, as weekend data generated some risk aversion at the weekly opening. Tensions between the US and North Korea, after the latest conducted another missile test, and a softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI helped the greenback recover some ground. Yet as usual, movements have been shallow, with the pair recovering modestly from a daily low of 1.3105.

In the data front, the UK released its June money figures which showed that mortgage approvals were of 64,684, down from 65,109 in May, missing expectations and the lowest in nine months. Consumer credit increased by 1.458 billion pounds compared with a previous rise of 1.769 billion, resulting in the pair retreating towards its daily lows, where it currently stands. Looking ahead, the US will release some minor reports, being the most relevant Pending Home Sales for June.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is at a brink of falling further, pressuring a bullish 20 SMA and with technical indicators turning flat around their mid-lines. A downward acceleration below 1.3090, should lead to further intraday declines, first towards the 1.3050/60 region, and once below this last, towards 1.3010. The immediate resistance is 1.3130, with a more relevant one at 1.3158, the yearly high set last week. Gains beyond this last seem unlikely for today, but would result in an approach to the 1.3200 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD