GBP/USD Forecast: fresh bullish break-out could be underway, NFP in focus

The US dollar traded mixed against its major counterparts, with the GBP/USD pair eroding part of yesterday's sharp recovery gains while the EUR/USD major consolidating overnight up-surge to fresh six-month highs. Increasing likelihood of Emmanuel Macron's victory at the runoff vote on Sunday lifted the shared currency to post-US election highs and weighed heavily on the greenback. Even solid US economic data provided little support, with the buck fading all of its FOMC-led recovery gains.

Investors now keenly await the release of US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later during the NA session, which is expected to show economy added 185K new jobs in April with a slight up-tick in the unemployment rate to 4.6%. Against the backdrop of mostly in-line private sector employment figures (ADP report), a steady pace of rise in the official numbers would support market expectations for June Fed rate-hike action and should provide some immediate respite for the USD bulls.

GBP/USD

Having dropped to weekly low near 1.2830 region, the pair staged a goodish recovery after the latest UK services PMI print surpassed expectations and added to this week's upbeat manufacturing and construction PMIs. Apart from upbeat UK macro data, broad based US Dollar selling pressure further collaborated to the pair's up-move back towards the top end of weekly trading range. With an empty UK economic docket, the US monthly employment data should act as a fresh catalyst for the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technically, short indicators have moved on the verge of breaking into bearish territory and hence, the pair runs the risk of dropping back below the 1.2900 handle and head towards retesting 1.2865-60 strong horizontal support. A convincing break below this important support now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to break below weekly lows support near 1.2835-30 area and head towards the 1.2800 handle en-route 1.2765-60 strong horizontal support.

Alternatively, a move beyond the trading range resistance around mid-1.2900s should trigger a fresh bullish break-out momentum and accelerate the up-move towards the key 1.30 psychological mark. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue boosting the pair further towards 1.3060-65 horizontal resistance ahead of the next major hurdle near 1.3085-90 region.

EUR/USD

The pair seems to have confirmed a fresh bullish break-out through a short-term symmetrical triangle formation on 4-hourly charts. With short-term technical indicators still far from near-term overbought conditions, the pair seems all set to extend its near-term upwards trajectory and move past the key 1.1000 psychological mark towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.1025-30 area.

On the flip side, any retracement below 1.0970-65 zone now seems to find immediate support at an important resistance break point near mid-1.0900s. Weakness below the said support could prompt additional profit-taking slide towards the 1.0900 handle. Any subsequent fall would now be looked upon as buying opportunity and hence, should be limited at a short-term ascending trend-line support, currently near 1.0880 region.