GBP/USD Forecast: Footsie and dollar's strength to keep Pound subdued

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low following London's opening of 1.2246, although it quickly bounced some 20 pips despite broad dollar's strength. Helping the Pound bounce was a better-than-expected December Markit manufacturing PMI, as the index came in at 56.1, against expectations of 53.3, whilst November figure was upwardly revised to 53.6. The pair trades flat on the day below the 1.2300 level, confined to a 60 pips range ever since the day started. The Footsie posting fresh all-time highs beyond the 7,200 threshold, however, will likely keep the Pound under pressure.

In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the price is unable to advance beyond its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators present bearish slopes within neutral territory. Given that the dollar remains strong across the board, the risk is towards the downside, with renewed selling interest below 1.2250 opening doors for a downward extension towards the 1.2200 region, en route to 1.2160.

The daily high was set at 1.2306, which means that only an upward acceleration beyond 1.2310 is required to confirm an upward move towards the1.2360 price zone.

