Cable navigates a sideline theme in the mid-1.2800s so far.

The EU decision on a Brexit delay is expected today or Monday.

UK PM B.Johnson keeps pushing for December elections.

Cable remains within a consolidative pattern in the mid-1.2800s so far on Friday, area coincident with the 200-hour SMA, and managing to regain some poise after testing multi-day lows in sub-1.2800 levels on Thursday.

The deterioration of the sentiment surrounding the quid after a Brexit deal was announced last week plus the pick up in the demand for the Greenback have forced GBP/USD to recede from tops beyond the psychological 1.30 the figure recorded at the beginning of the week.

As usual, the Brexit process and UK politics remain in centre stage, where the key themes on the table are the likelihood of an extension of the October deadline (expected to be announced by EU officials anytime soon) and PM B.Johnson’s call for early elections (on December 12th).

Cable, in the meantime and somehow following EUR/USD, charted a bearish ‘outside day’ yesterday, allowing for further retracements in the near term. Of course, the 1.30 level remains the critical target in case bulls regain the upper hand. Further north emerge a Fibo retracement of the March-September drop (1.3076) ahead of the May’s top at 1.3176. On the downside, the critical 200-day SMA at 1.2712 remains a powerful magnet for sellers.