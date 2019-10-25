- Cable navigates a sideline theme in the mid-1.2800s so far.
- The EU decision on a Brexit delay is expected today or Monday.
- UK PM B.Johnson keeps pushing for December elections.
Cable remains within a consolidative pattern in the mid-1.2800s so far on Friday, area coincident with the 200-hour SMA, and managing to regain some poise after testing multi-day lows in sub-1.2800 levels on Thursday.
The deterioration of the sentiment surrounding the quid after a Brexit deal was announced last week plus the pick up in the demand for the Greenback have forced GBP/USD to recede from tops beyond the psychological 1.30 the figure recorded at the beginning of the week.
As usual, the Brexit process and UK politics remain in centre stage, where the key themes on the table are the likelihood of an extension of the October deadline (expected to be announced by EU officials anytime soon) and PM B.Johnson’s call for early elections (on December 12th).
Cable, in the meantime and somehow following EUR/USD, charted a bearish ‘outside day’ yesterday, allowing for further retracements in the near term. Of course, the 1.30 level remains the critical target in case bulls regain the upper hand. Further north emerge a Fibo retracement of the March-September drop (1.3076) ahead of the May’s top at 1.3176. On the downside, the critical 200-day SMA at 1.2712 remains a powerful magnet for sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1100 after dismal German data
The EUR/USD pair remains at the lower end of its weekly range following falling German Consumer Confidence, mixed Business Climate. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment to close the week.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Bitcoin fires his last shot
The crypto market continues to hold its breath with its eyes fixed on the BTC/USD pair. The loss of critical support two days ago opened up a new scenario in which the chances of seeing $5,000 on the screens are considerable.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...