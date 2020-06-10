GBP/USD Current price: 1.2779

The European Parliament could veto any trade deal between the UK and the EU.

UK PM Johnson eased lockdown measures allowing some households mix.

GBP/USD unable to retain gains above 1.2800 but still on the bullish path.

The persistent dollar weakens helped GBP/USD reach an intraday high of 1.2802 ahead of the Fed’s announcement, despite mounting tensions in the Brexit front. According to a leaked document, the European Parliament could veto any trade deal between the UK and the EU that fails to ensure fair competition and strong standards on the environment and workers’ rights. The UK’s macroeconomic calendar will have nothing to offer until Friday.

Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson eased restrictive measures further allowing adults who live alone and single-parent families to mix with another household as long as one is a single-adult household. The rule of social distancing persists but not within this context.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The Pound lagged post-Fed, as GBP/USD extended its previous rally for a few pips, to 1.2812, but was unable to retain gains beyond 1.2800. Holding below the figure, the short-term picture is anyway bullish as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has continued to develop above a bullish 20 SMA. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, both roughly 400 pips below the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators head north, but within familiar levels.

Support levels: 1.2720 1.2670 1.2620

Resistance levels: 1.2820 1.2865 1.2900