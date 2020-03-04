GBP/USD Forecast: Floor looks shaky after failing to fly on the Fed

GBP/USD has been unable to rise after the US central bank cut rates.

Speculation about a rate reduction by the BOE, US politics, and US data are all eyed.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.

Central banks are racing to the bottom – and the pound is losing this contest. The US Federal Reserve announced a dramatic and unscheduled double-dose rate cut of 50 basis points on Tuesday – yet GBP/USD's rise was limited and it turned back down.

The Fed reduced borrowing costs in an effort to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, and the BOE will likely follow. The London-based institution has limited room to act – the initial rate is 0.75% – and US yields are falling rapidly. Nevertheless, sterling seems unable to take advantage of it.

Why is GBP/USD depressed?

One reason is that the UK may cancel events or enact other measures of "social distancing" to cope with the virus – and that may hurt the economy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that dealing with coronavirus is the top priority and he is unlikely to push any punches. The number of cases is rising, yet the UK is not one of the world's hot spots.

So far, the disease has claimed the lives of over 3,000 people and infected some 93,000. The good news is that most cases are mild and 50,000 have already overcome the illness.

Another reason is uncertainty stemming from talks about future EU-UK relations post-Brexit. While negotiators are not shaking hands – due to coronavirus contagion fears – the discussions continue. Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, has expressed some satisfaction with the progress. Nevertheless, investors seem to assess that both sides are first tackling the easier aspects and not the most contentious ones – such as Brussels' demand that Britain continues following its rules.

Last but not least, the greenback is able to recover as Joe Biden is leading against rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" primaries. Markets prefer Biden, a centrist, over left-leaning Sanders.

Final UK Services PMI is unlikely to change the picture of moderate growth in Britain's largest sector. The parallel US release is of higher importance with the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI forecast to remain above 50, indicating ongoing expansion. However, businesses surveyed may express concern about the virus. The indicator serves as a hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

Another significant release is ADP's private-sector jobs report for February. An increase of 170,000 positions is on the cards after a leap of 291,000 in January.

All in all, pound/dollar traders have many developments to chew on.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart is to the downside, and the currency pair trades well below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Another bearish sign is that the Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions.

Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2780, followed by 1.2760, which was a cushion early in the week. Another low point is 1.2740, followed by the 2020 low of 1.2730,

Looking up, 1.2850 is a strong resistance line after separating ranges in late February and early March. Next, 1.2920 was a swing high in late February and it is followed by 1.2945, another stepping stone on the way down. 1.2975 and 1.3020 are next.