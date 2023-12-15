Share:

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2700 early Friday.

BoE refrained from signalling a policy pivot after leaving the key rate unchanged.

GBP/USD's downside is likely to remain limited in the near term.

After setting a fresh multi-month high near 1.2800 on Thursday, GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase at around 1.2750 early Friday. The pair's bullish bias remains intact, with a potential to correct lower in the near term.

Despite the worsening growth outlook and softening wage inflation in the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from adopting a dovish tone after keeping the key rate unchanged at 5.25%. The BoE repeated in its policy statement that the monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an "extended period of time" and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that it was too early to say that interest rates have peaked.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -1.76% -1.65% -1.56% -2.05% -2.21% -1.51% -1.47% EUR 1.73% 0.10% 0.20% -0.29% -0.48% 0.25% 0.27% GBP 1.63% -0.11% 0.09% -0.41% -0.58% 0.14% 0.18% CAD 1.54% -0.20% -0.10% -0.49% -0.64% 0.05% 0.09% AUD 2.01% 0.31% 0.41% 0.50% -0.16% 0.54% 0.59% JPY 2.16% 0.48% 0.49% 0.68% 0.13% 0.70% 0.75% NZD 1.50% -0.22% -0.14% -0.04% -0.54% -0.70% 0.02% CHF 1.45% -0.28% -0.18% -0.08% -0.57% -0.72% -0.04% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Meanwhile, the data from the UK revealed on Friday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at an accelerating pace in early December, with S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI rising to 51.7 from 50.7 in November.

In the second half of the day, S&P Global will release PMI data for the US. Given the Federal Reserve's dovish surprise, however, the USD could find it difficult to stage a steady rebound even if PMI readings come in better than expected.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 70. Although this reading suggests that GBP/USD is technically overbought, buyers are likely to remain interested while the pair stays within the ascending regression channel.

1.2750 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate support for GBP/USD. A 4-hour close below that level could open the door for an extended downward correction toward 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2650 (lower limit of the ascending channel).

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.2800 (static level, psychological level) before 1.2840 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2900 (psychological level, static level).