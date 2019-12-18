GBP/USD Forecast: Fears of hard Brexit might continue to weigh, UK CPI eyed for some impetus

GBP/USD remains on the defensive amid renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Some follow-through USD buying further added to the intraday selling bias.

Investors now look forward to November UK CPI print for a fresh impetus.

A combination of negative factors exerted some follow-through pressure on the British pound and dragged the GBP/USD pair further below the 1.3100 handle during the Asian session on Wednesday. Risks of a no-deal Brexit resurfaced after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed to the parliament that the government seeks to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020. The pair added to the previous session's heavy losses and was further weighed by the BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments, saying that the challenge for monetary policy globally is to provide enough stimulus and fueled rate cut speculations.

Focus shifts to UK CPI

Apart from domestic factors, the prevalent US dollar buying interest further collaborated to the pair's downfall. As euphoria from the US-China trade agreement faded, the prevalent cautious mood was seen lending some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status. The USD was further benefitted from Tuesday's upbeat industrial production and housing market and hawkish comments by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, reiterating that interest rates will be kept on hold unless there is a drastic change in the US economic outlook.

The pair, however, managed to find some support ahead of last week's swing low and recovered a part of the early lost ground. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3100 mark as market participants now look forward to the latest UK Consumer Inflation figures for a fresh impetus. The headlines CPI is expected to rise by 0.2% in November and reverse the previous month's fall. Meanwhile, the yearly rate is expected to tick lower to 1.4% from 1.5% previous and core CPI is seen unchanged at 1.7% YoY.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair showed some resilience below a short-term ascending trend-line support, connecting lows touched on October 10 and November 27. The mentioned support nears the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2928-1.3515 latest swing up and is closely followed by last week's swing low, around mid-1.3000s, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The pair then could slide towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark before eventually dropping to test its next major support around the 1.2950 horizontal zone, nearing 50-day SMA.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3165 region (50% Fibo. level), above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back above the 1.3200 handle. The momentum could get extended towards 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.3245-50 region before bulls aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.