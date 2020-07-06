GBP/USD Current price: 1.2495

EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for another round of Brexit talks.

The UK Markit Construction PMI unexpectedly recovered to 55.3 in June.

GBP/USD neutral in the short-term, could turn bearish once below 1.2440.

The GBP/USD pair saw little action this Monday, trading within a limited intraday range and settling at around 1.2465. The Pound found short-term support in the UK Markit Construction PMI, as the June reading resulted in 55.3, beating expectations of 47 and well above the previous 28.9. The pair retreated following upbeat US data related to services output. Meanwhile, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for another round of face-to-face talks. The UK will publish this Tuesday the Halifax House Price Index for June, previously at -0.2%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair keeps consolidating around the 1.2500 figure, with the bearish potential still limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair holds above its moving averages, all of them confined to a tight 20 pips’ range. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue to hover directionless around their midlines. The fact that the pair was unable to break higher, despite the broad dollar’s weakness, somehow anticipates a downward move ahead, mainly on a break below 1.2440, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2440 1.2400 1.2360

Resistance levels: 1.2520 1.2560 1.2600