GBP/USD Forecast: failure at 1.2600 favors additional slides

The GBP/USD pair pressures the 1.2500 level in the European session, retreating from an early high of 1.2600. The dollar cut its early losses and trades modestly higher against its major rivals, with the GBP/USD pair having surpassed its Friday's low for a few pips, but holding for now, above a key Fibonacci support, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2510. There are no macroeconomic news coming from the UK this Monday, but later on the day, the US will release December Personal spending and Income figures, and Pending Home Sales.

The technical picture favors the downside, as the price holds below its 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator hovers within bearish territory, whilst the RSI indicator heads sharply lower around 48, indicating that a slide below the mentioned support should lead to additional slides towards the 1.2460/70 level in the short term. Below this last, the slide can extend down to the 1.2420 region.

The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.2560 with a break above it targeting the mentioned daily high of 1.2600.

View live chart of the GBP/USD