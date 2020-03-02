Current price: 1.2789
- GBP/USD remains below the 1.2800 level, vulnerable to further losses.
- UK negotiators arrive in Brussels for Brexit talks.
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday virtually unchanged at the 1.2780 area – still near four-month lows – amid rising odds that the Bank of England would join other major central banks in cutting rates to neutralize coronavirus negative effects on the global economy. On Monday, David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator arrived in Brussels with 100 officials ready to begin talks about the future relationship between the UK and the EU. Talks are expected to take place once every two or three weeks, alternating between Brussels and London. The deadline to strike a comprehensive deal – from fishing rights to financial services – is December 31.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The technical perspective continues to point to the downside, with GBP/USD trading below its main SMAs in the 4-hour chart and close to a four-month low of 1.2725. A break below this latter would increase the pressure over the pound and send the pair to test significant support at the 200-day SMA standing at 1.2695. On the flip side, the cable needs to regain the 1.2940 zone to ease the immediate pressure aiming at the 1.3000 psychological level.
Support levels: 1.2725 1.2695 1.2655
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150 as hopes for coordinated central bank action is expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Disease headlines are rocking markets.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Brexit talks have kicked off with low expectations.
Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far.
Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments
After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.