Current price: 1.2789

GBP/USD remains below the 1.2800 level, vulnerable to further losses.

UK negotiators arrive in Brussels for Brexit talks.

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday virtually unchanged at the 1.2780 area – still near four-month lows – amid rising odds that the Bank of England would join other major central banks in cutting rates to neutralize coronavirus negative effects on the global economy. On Monday, David Frost, the UK's chief negotiator arrived in Brussels with 100 officials ready to begin talks about the future relationship between the UK and the EU. Talks are expected to take place once every two or three weeks, alternating between Brussels and London. The deadline to strike a comprehensive deal – from fishing rights to financial services – is December 31.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The technical perspective continues to point to the downside, with GBP/USD trading below its main SMAs in the 4-hour chart and close to a four-month low of 1.2725. A break below this latter would increase the pressure over the pound and send the pair to test significant support at the 200-day SMA standing at 1.2695. On the flip side, the cable needs to regain the 1.2940 zone to ease the immediate pressure aiming at the 1.3000 psychological level.

Support levels: 1.2725 1.2695 1.2655

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.3000

