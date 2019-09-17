- Resurgent USD demand prompted some long-unwinding trade on Monday.
- Not so encouraging Brexit headlines further weighed on the British Pound.
- Investors now eye UK Supreme Court hearings for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on Friday's strong up-move to fresh multi-week tops - levels just above the key 1.2500 psychological mark - and witnessed a modest intraday pullback at the start of a new trading week. The US Dollar regained some positive traction in the wake of a generally weaker sentiment following an attack on oil fields in Saudi Arabia. This coupled with some discouraging Brexit headlines undermined the British Pound and further collaborated to the pair's slide to the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
Brexit headlines continue to influence
Sterling weakened after Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel reiterated that the European Union won't give the UK another Brexit extension "just for the sake of another extension" and further added that the Withdrawal Agreement signed by former PM May is so far the only possible solution. Meanwhile, a meeting between the UK PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ended without any noticeable progress and did little to influence the price action.
The pair finally settled in the red but showed some resilience at lower levels and held steady above the 1.2400 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US - the incoming Brexit-related news/developments might continue to drive market sentiment surrounding the British Pound and produce some short-term trading opportunities. Apart from this, investors on Tuesday might also take cues from the UK Supreme court hearing on a case against the PM Johnson, stating that he acted unlawfully while proroguing the parliament.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday faced rejection near 100-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for bullish traders. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier - around the 1.2500 handle - is likely to accelerate the up-move towards the 1.2565 resistance zone - representing 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3178-1.1958. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2600 round-figure mark en-route 200-day EMA resistance near the 1.2665-70 region.
On the flip side, a subsequent slide below the 1.2400 handle might prompt some long-unwinding trade and turn the pair vulnerable to fall back towards testing sub-1.2300 level, with some intermediate support near the 1.2335-30 horizontal zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls taking back charge ahead of German ZEW
Fresh bids emerged near 1.0990, allowing a tepid bounce in EUR/USD back on the 1.10 handle, despite broad USD demand and looming US-EU tariffs threat. Focus remains on the German ZEW Survey.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2400, eyes on UK Supreme Court hearings
GBP/USD extends losses and slips below 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty and oil-driven risk-aversion. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.