GBP/USD Forecast: fails ahead of 1.30 mark, could retreat back closer to mid-1.2800s

After an initial weakness, in reaction to the outcome of the French Presidential election, the US Dollar recovered early lost ground, with both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors are now retreating after hitting fresh multi-month tops. Markets had already been priced-in pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the second round of the French presidential elections and barring the immediate reaction, market response was relatively subdued.

Meanwhile, the greenback was also supported by Friday's keenly watched monthly jobs report that showed economy created more jobs than anticipated in April and unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.4%. Despite of the upbeat headline numbers, the buck on Friday eased as additional details revealed earnings growth decelerated slightly in April, which pointed to easing inflationary pressure. The data, however, was not bad enough to dent market expectations for an eventual June Fed rate-hike action and a fresh wave of up-tick in the US treasury bond yields also underpinned the greenback demand.

There are now macroeconomic data due for release on Monday and hence, the US bond yields dynamics could turn out to be a key driver in the market on the first trading day of a new week.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair failed ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark and is currently placed near its previous trading range resistance break-point, now turned support, near 1.2960-55 region. With short-term technical indicators slowly turning down, but still holding in bullish territory, any retracement below the said immediate support should find some fresh buying interest near 1.2920 level. However, failure to bounce off 1.2920 support is likely to accelerate the slide even below the 1.2900 handle towards testing 1.2865-60 horizontal zone en-route 1.2830 support level.

On the upside, momentum above 1.2980 level might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.30 handle, which if cleared decisively has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards 1.3025-30 intermediate resistance ahead of 1.3080-85 important hurdle.

EUR/USD

Having failed to build on its early movement further beyond the key 1.1000 psychological mark, the pair seems to extend the corrective slide towards a short-term descending trend-line resistance break-point, now turned support, near 1.0930 level. A follow through retracement below 1.0915 level, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0570-1.1022 recent up-move, could drag the pair towards 1.0885-80 horizontal support en-route 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near mid-1.0800s.

On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.100 handle might now boost the pair beyond multi-month highs resistance near 1.1020-25 region towards 1.1055-60 intermediate hurdle before eventually lifting it beyond the 1.1100 handle towards its next major resistance near 1.1130-35 area.