GBP/USD Forecast: Failing to break critical resistance amid coronavirus panic, levels to watch

GBP/USD has above 1.32 as growing coronavirus fears weigh on the US dollar.

Concerns about Brexit have limited the upside move.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing rejection at critical resistance.

Markets are in a panic mode– and this is no exaggeration. Growing fears over the spread of coronavirus have triggered a massive stock sell-off in Asia and Europe, with investors flocking to US bonds. The consequent fall in US treasury yields – with the full curve crashing below 1% – has sent the dollar tumbling down. GBP/USD has hit 1.32 before retreating.

Bond markets are pricing a massive 75 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve on March 18 – on top of last week's emergency 50bp reduction. In the UK, the Bank of England's borrowing cost stands at 0.75%, leaving it limited room to act. Moreover, both outgoing BOE Governor Mark Carney and his successor Andrew Bailey have seemed calm and in no rush to announce unscheduled moves.

On the coronavirus front, there are multiple developments. Italy's decision to lock down a quarter of its population – including the industrial heartland around Milan – is one of the major factors. Fears about the spread of the outbreak in the US which is slow to test people and the crash in oil prices are also weighing on sentiment.

Petrol prices have tumbled amid expectations for slower demand and the breakup of the OPEC+ alliance. After Russia refused to extend and deepen production cuts, Saudi Arabia announced an increase in production and higher prices.

In the UK, the number of cases reached 273 and three deaths have been reported. The infection in the UK is low and cannot be attributed to the fall pound's inability to extend its gains. However, Brexit remains a downside factor. British and European negotiators concluded the first week of talks with little progress.

Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, expressed pessimism about reaching a deal on future relations before year-end. The UK left bloc on January 31 but retains its rights and obligations during the transition period which expires at year-end.

Overall, coronavirus headlines, from health updates through lockdown measures and to central bank action are all in play.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is above 70 – pointing to overbought conditions that imply a downside correction. GBP/USD was rejected at 1.32, which now turns into a triple top after holding the currency pair down in January and in February. It remains critical resistance.

Other indicators are positive, with pound/dollar trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages and momentum pointing to the upside.

Above 132, the next line to watch is 1.3285, a peak from December, followed by 1.3310, which also dates back to the same time. The next levels are 1.3420 and 1.3510.

Support awaits at 1.3070, which was a stubborn cap in February. It is followed by 1.3040, the daily low. Next, we find 1.2950, a pivotal line in recent weeks. 1.2850 and 1.2825 are next.