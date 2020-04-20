GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2446

Coronavirus-related mildly positive signs in the UK, peak not confirmed.

The number of unemployed people in the UK seen at 172.5K in March from 17.3K in February.

GBP/USD holding within familiar levels, increased risk of a downward movement.

The GBP/USD pair is ending Monday with modest losses around 1.2450, unable to find directional strength throughout the day. Demand for the greenback was the main driver for the pair, with the dollar depending on the market’s sentiment. The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on global economic progress, and the UK is no exception. The contagion and the death toll figures are giving some modest signs of improvement, but it’s too early to call for flattening curves. Furthermore, UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the government is concerned about a second peak if they move too quickly to relax the lockdown.

This Tuesday, the UK will release its latest employment data, which still does not fully include the crisis data. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February is seen stable at 3.9%, while Average Earnings in the same period are seen at 3.0%, slightly below the previous 3.1%. The Claimant Count Change for March, the number of unemployed people, is expected to have increased to 172.5K from 17.3K previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has been consolidating right below the 61.8% retracement of its March slump at 1.2515. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bearish as, in the 4-hour chart the pair is unable to advance beyond its 20 SMA while barely holding above the 100 SMA, both within an eighty pips’ range. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame remain flat just below their midlines, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it.

Support levels: 1.2410 1.2370 1.2320

Resistance levels:1.2515 1.2550 1.2595