GBP/USD Current price: 1.3968

UK PM Boris Johnson to outline lockdown exit starting on February 22.

The UK will publish February GFK Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -27 from -28 previously.

GBP/USD is at fresh multi-month highs and poised to extend its advance.

The GBP/USD pair made an impressive comeback, reaching a fresh two-year high of 1.3985 amid diminished interest on the greenback. The pair ends the American session trading in the 1.3960 price zone, holding on to most of its intraday gains. The UK didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data, although BOE’s Michael Saunders made some interesting comments. He noted that the UK labour market has plenty of spare capacity, adding that the unemployment rate is set to rise when the furlough scheme ends. On rates, he said that lowering the bank rate would be their best tool if they wanted to lower the yield curve, although chances of further rate cuts are low.

Optimism about easing restrictive measures may have added to the pound’s momentum after PM Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the government would set out the steps out of the lockdown on February 22, although noting that it will be done in stages. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to ease in the UK, but the numbers are still far from optimal. This Friday, the UK will publish February GFK Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -27 from -28 previously, and January Retail Sales, seen down 2.5% monthly basis.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is poised to continue advancing according to near-term technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair recovered well above a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads firmly higher, well above its midlines. The RSI indicator lacks directional strength but holds near overbought readings. Investors are still looking for a test of the 1.4000 threshold with gains beyond the level exposing 1.4376, April 2018 monthly high.

Support levels: 1.3940 1.3890 1.3850

Resistance levels: 1.3985 1.4030 1.4080