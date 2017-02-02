GBP/USD Forecast: eyeing December high at 1.2774

Dollar broad's weakness helps the GBP/USD pair reach fresh multi-month highs, currently flirting with the 1.2700 level for the first time since mid December. The GBP/USD pair hold near its highs, despite UK's construction industry grew at the weakest rate since August in January. The Markit/CIPS construction PMI hit a five-month low of 52.2 following December's 54.2 reading.

The Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting today, and no changes in the monetary policy are expected. Attention will center on the Quarterly Inflation Report, as ever since the Brexit vote, with additional easing and the Pound plunging, inflation is surging and will likely reach unconformable levels well beyond the Central Bank target. Carney said the Bank will be tolerant with inflation, but up to a certain point. Rising inflation may force his hand into a rate hike, much earlier than what policy makers would like.

Revisions to growth and inflation forecasts could push the GBP/USD pair beyond 1.2774, December's monthly high and the initial target in the case of further Pound strength. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor an upward extension, as indicators accelerated their advances near overbought levels. Further gains beyond 1.2780 will favor an advance up to 1.2850, the next big static resistance level.

The pair needs to break below 1.2645 to revert is bullish strength, at least short term, with scope then to test 1.2590.

View live chart of the GBP/USD