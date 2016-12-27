GBP/USD Forecast: empty economic docket will do little to alter bearish bias

The US Dollar edges mildly lower in quiet holiday trading on Wednesday, with the GBP/USD pair aiming to reclaim 1.2300 handle. On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair initially dropped below 1.2250 level, amid renewed fears of ‘hard Brexit’, but managed to recover majority of its lost ground despite of an impressive US consumer confidence index, which rose to the highest level since August 2001. Tuesday's upbeat data reinforced market expectations for stronger US economic growth and higher interest rates, but failed to attract fresh buying interest around the greenback as market participants not await to see detailed economic policies from the Trump administration.

Looking ahead, there seems to be little in terms of economic releases that could shake the greenback’s well-established up-trend. From UK, the only piece of relevant data will be Mortgage Approvals data for November, while Pending Home Sales data from the US would be looked upon during NA session. With liquidity already scare, a near-empty economic docket is unlikely to provide any fresh impetus for traders to commit to a firm near-term direction.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Despite of the ongoing recovery move, the pair remains below 1.2300 handle and a previous support, now turned resistance, near 1.2330-25 region. A convincing move above these immediate strong hurdles is likely to trigger a short-covering rally towards 1.2400 round figure mark. Any follow through momentum above 1.2400 mark is likely to be remained capped at 50-day SMA resistance near 1.2425 region.

On the flip side, 1.2250 level now becomes immediate support to defend below which the pair might continue to find support near 1.2240-30 horizontal zone. A decisive break below 1.2240-30 multi-week lows support should now drag the pair below 1.2200 handle and open room for continuation of its near-term downward trajectory. Below 1.2200 mark, the pair is likely to turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 1.2160 intermediate support, en-route 1.2100 strong support.