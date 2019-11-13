GBP/USD Forecast: Election issues, dismal data, and tough resistance dampen outlook

Recent UK election polls are showing a narrowing lead for Conservatives.

Slow inflation has been the latest disappointing figure to weigh on the pound.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the currency pair.

Can Labour pull off a comeback a la 2017? Recent opinion polls are showing that the opposition left-leaning party is narrowing the gap with the ruling Conservative Party. Investors undoubtedly prefer an outright majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson than seeing hard-left Jeremy Corbyn enter Downing Street.

While YouGov's poll has shown a 14-point gap, the one from Survation reflected a tight Tory lead of only 6 points. In the bigger scheme of things, poll trackers are showing Labour gaining ground while the Conservatives are consolidating. The Britain Elects website is displaying an 8.6% advantage for Johnson, down from 10.6% last week.

Economic data has been uninspiring. Headline, Consumer Price Index, fell to 1.5% in October, worse than 1.6% expected and 1.7% that was recorded in September. Lower inflation raises the chances that the Bank of England cuts rates – thus pressuring the pound.

Moreover, the CPI report joins a slowdown in wage growth reported on Tuesday and a deceleration in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter, published on Monday.

While Britain continues growing, it is undoubtedly slowing down. Apart from increasing the odds of a rate cut, the data also plays into the hands of the opposition, extending sterling's suffering.

Focus shifts to the US

The UK's soft economic figures are a result of uncertainty – related to Brexit but also US-Sino trade wars. President Donald Trump threatened China with new tariffs and criticized its economy. His speech on Tuesday came as a blow to markets, which had already priced in a deal that includes the removal of levies.

GBP/USD has been shrugging off trade headlines, but may respond to other American developments. US Core CPI is forecast to have remained at 2.4% in October – in line with the central bank keeping rates unchanged. The figures serve as a warm-up to the main event of the day.

See US CPI Preview: Inflation remains secondary to Fed policy

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will testify on Capitol Hill and may paint a moderately optimistic picture of the US economy. Recent economic indicators have been upbeat, and the central bank had already signaled it would not cut rates. Any comments on the fresh inflation figures, the labor market, and trade uncertainty are of interest.

See Powell Preview: Praising the economy and rebutting the President.

Overall, the pound/dollar is set to move mostly in response to UK developments, but Powell may steal the show.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Sterling has been capped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages, as well as the broken uptrend support line. On the other hand, momentum has turned marginally positive, and the pound holds above the 200 SMA.

The bias is a tad bearish.

Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2823, followed by last week's trough of 1.2760. Next, we find 1.2705, which capped cable on its way up, and then 1.2655.

Resistance is at 1.20, a swing high seen early in the week. The next line to watch is 1.2950, which held the pound down in early November, followed by 1.2980, a peak from late October.

