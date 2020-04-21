GBP/USD Current price: 1.2292

UK employment data from February came in worse than anticipated.

The ONS reported 41% more coronavirus-related deaths than initially estimated for the week ended April 10.

GBP/USD trading below 1.2305, a Fibonacci resistance and at its lowest in two weeks.

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.2246 to close the day not far above this last. The UK released its monthly employment data, which was quite discouraging, mainly as numbers from back to February, missed the market’s expectations, hinting worsening numbers ahead. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February rose to 4.0%, while Average Earning Including Bonus in the same period decreased to 2.8%. A positive surprise was the March Claimant Count Change which was up by 12.1K, much better than the 172.5K expected.

Sterling slump could be attributed to the negative ruling sentiment, as the kingdom reported over 800 hospital fatalities in the last 24 hours. Also, the ONS revealed that coronavirus-related deaths were 41% higher in England and Wales than previously reported figures in the week up to 10 April. This Wednesday, the UK will publish March inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen at 1.5% from 1.7% previously. The Producer Price Index in the same period is seen down by 3.6%.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The GBP/USD pair has settled below the 50% retracement of its March slump at 1.2301, the immediate resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s now developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, with the Momentum heading lower and the RSI consolidating within negative levels.

Support levels: 1.2230 1.2185 1.2140

Resistance levels: 1.2305 1.2350 1.2390