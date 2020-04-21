GBP/USD Current price: 1.2292
-
UK employment data from February came in worse than anticipated.
- The ONS reported 41% more coronavirus-related deaths than initially estimated for the week ended April 10.
- GBP/USD trading below 1.2305, a Fibonacci resistance and at its lowest in two weeks.
The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.2246 to close the day not far above this last. The UK released its monthly employment data, which was quite discouraging, mainly as numbers from back to February, missed the market’s expectations, hinting worsening numbers ahead. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February rose to 4.0%, while Average Earning Including Bonus in the same period decreased to 2.8%. A positive surprise was the March Claimant Count Change which was up by 12.1K, much better than the 172.5K expected.
Sterling slump could be attributed to the negative ruling sentiment, as the kingdom reported over 800 hospital fatalities in the last 24 hours. Also, the ONS revealed that coronavirus-related deaths were 41% higher in England and Wales than previously reported figures in the week up to 10 April. This Wednesday, the UK will publish March inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen at 1.5% from 1.7% previously. The Producer Price Index in the same period is seen down by 3.6%.
GBP/USD Technical Outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled below the 50% retracement of its March slump at 1.2301, the immediate resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s now developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, with the Momentum heading lower and the RSI consolidating within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.2230 1.2185 1.2140
Resistance levels: 1.2305 1.2350 1.2390
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.23 as UK coronavirus cases remain high and the government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.
EUR/USD clings to range amid falling oil, EU squabbling
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. The crash of crude prices is weighing on markets and boosting the dollar. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.
Forex Today: Crude crash continues, dollar holding gains, coronavirus developments eyed
The market remains damp and the US dollar is consolidating its gains after a risk-off day on Tuesday which saw markets tumbling as crashing crude prices remain in the spotlight.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.