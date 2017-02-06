GBP/USD Forecast: easing within range on cautious mood

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally lower within the higher end of Thursday's range, unable to react to better-than-expected UK data. The May construction PMI came in at 57, largely surpassing previous 53.1 and expectations, the highest reading in 17 months, indicating a strong pickup in activity at the beginning of the second quarter.

The GBP/USD pair, however, trades around 1.2860, confined to a 50 pips range ever since the day started, as a scarce calendar during Asian trading hours couple with a cautious mood, ahead of the release of the US employment report. The US economy is expected to have added 185,000 new jobs in May, although wages are poised to present another month of tepid growth according to market's forecasts. The Pound has its own to deal with ahead of the General election, being the battle of the "less weak" what is taking place in the GBP/USD.

Technically, the pair is neutral, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is barely holding above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have retreated within positive territory, now aiming lower around their mid-lines. An immediate support comes at 1.2840, but it will take a break below 1.2800 to turn it bearish intraday, with scope then to extend its decline down to 1.2760. The key resistance comes at 1.2920, as only above it the pair could advance further, up to 1.2960.

