GBP/USD Current price: 1.3077
- Trade talks between the UK and the EU resumed in London although significant gaps remain.
- The UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -34% in October from -48%.
- GBP/USD under 1.3100 but no technical signs of a bearish continuation.
The GBP/USD pair gave up some ground amid the dollar’s recovery but held at the upper half of its weekly range. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to resume trade talks, after a one-week impasse, providing support to the pound. Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, are set to hold intensive talks, although both acknowledged “significant gaps” remain the most difficult areas, such as fishing rights and a level playing field, as per EU demands.
Also backing sterling, the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -34% in October from -48%, also beating the -45% expected. This Friday, the kingdom will publish the October GFK Consumer Confidence and September Retail Sales, seen posting a modest 0.4% gain in the month. Markit will unveil the preliminary estimates of the October PMIs, with services output and manufacturing activity is seen contracting from their previous levels.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 1.3100 level, yet it maintains its bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that despite the pair retreating roughly 100 pips, it is still developing above all of its moving averages and with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their bullish strength, but remain well into positive territory.
Support levels: 1.3065 1.3020 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3115 1.3150 1.3190
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable around 1.1820 ahead of US presidential debate
The EUR/USD pair spent the American session consolidating around 1.1820. Hopes for a US stimulus deal backed the greenback ahead of the US presidential debate.
AUD/USD stable above 0.7100 as investors wait for an update of economic growth
AUD/USD trades around 0.7110, unchanged after a dull Thursday. The focus now shifted to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.
XAU/USD’s reversal extends to $1,900 area
Gold’s upside attempt witnessed on Wednesday has been short-lived as the precious metal was unable to extend gains beyond $1.930 area. XAU/USD has given away gains on Thursday, with US dollar demand picking up amid a sourer market sentiment and upbeat US macroeconomic figures.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI bulls keep the fuell buring into Wall Street close
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher on the day, although has run into resistance and started to consolidate.