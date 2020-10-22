GBP/USD Current price: 1.3077

Trade talks between the UK and the EU resumed in London although significant gaps remain.

The UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -34% in October from -48%.

GBP/USD under 1.3100 but no technical signs of a bearish continuation.

The GBP/USD pair gave up some ground amid the dollar’s recovery but held at the upper half of its weekly range. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to resume trade talks, after a one-week impasse, providing support to the pound. Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, are set to hold intensive talks, although both acknowledged “significant gaps” remain the most difficult areas, such as fishing rights and a level playing field, as per EU demands.

Also backing sterling, the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -34% in October from -48%, also beating the -45% expected. This Friday, the kingdom will publish the October GFK Consumer Confidence and September Retail Sales, seen posting a modest 0.4% gain in the month. Markit will unveil the preliminary estimates of the October PMIs, with services output and manufacturing activity is seen contracting from their previous levels.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 1.3100 level, yet it maintains its bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that despite the pair retreating roughly 100 pips, it is still developing above all of its moving averages and with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their bullish strength, but remain well into positive territory.

Support levels: 1.3065 1.3020 1.2970

Resistance levels: 1.3115 1.3150 1.3190