The British Pound falls after the UK lawmakers rejected Brexit timetable motion.

Fresh concerns about US-China trade relations exerted some additional pressure.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on Tuesday after the UK lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for Brexit. The pair did tick higher after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal passed the first hurdle in the parliament by a convincing margin – 329-299 backing his deal on its second reading. However, the PM struggled to convince enough MPs to support his fast-track plan to leave the European Union by October 31 and eventually exerted some downward pressure on the British Pound.

Brexit headlines continue to dominate

The pair once again failed near the key 1.30 psychological mark and retreated around 140 pips in reaction to the rejection of the government's timetable motion. Johnson later announced to pause the legislation in order to receive the EU response to the parliament's mandated delay. Further, a source in Johnson’s office said that a new election would be the only way to move on from the Brexit crisis if the EU agrees to a delay until January. The latest developments added a bit of uncertainty and kept the GBP bulls on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday.



However, the fact that the risk of a no-deal scenario has largely been neutralized, the pair might attract some dip-buying interest at lower levels, though renewed trade-related concerns might help revive the US Dollar's perceived safe-haven status and keep a lid on any strong positive move. In the latest development, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has proposed antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of aluminium wire and cable from China to the US International Trade Commission (ITC).



Given some renewed uncertainties, the pair seems more likely to consolidate in a range, or possible witness some follow-through long-unwinding trade amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases – either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the corrective slide managed to find some support the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall, around the 1.2840-35 region, which is closely followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some additional weakness further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark.



On the flip side, any meaningful positive move back above the 1.2900 handle now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2955-60 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards surpassing the 1.3000 round-figure mark. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to aim towards testing the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 handle and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.