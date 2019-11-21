- GBP/USD slips below 1.2900, but finds support at 1.2875.
- The short-term perspective turns slightly bearish, but remains neutral in the daily chart.
The GBP/USD pair retreated on Thursday and briefly dropped below the 1.29 mark, dragged down by a stronger dollar across the board, amid lack of progress in US-China trade talks and the absence of headlines surrounding the UK general elections.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
GBP/USD hit a daily low of 1.2893, just a few pips above Wednesday low of 1.2887 and the 20-day SMA, which offers dynamic support currently at 1.2878. With the pair recording its second loss in three days, the technical picture has turned bearish in the 4-hour chart, although indicators are stabilizing near their lows and spot remains contained by the 50-period SMA at 1.2875.
In the daily chart, the perspective remains neutral, with indicators flat around their midlines and the GBP/USD trading above the 20-day SMA, while the 50- and 100-day SMAs move toward a bullish cross. However, repeated failure to break above the 1.3000/10 resistance zone could make the tables turn. Should the cable break above 1.3010, the next significant resistance is seen at 1.3060, which is the 100-week SMA.
Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.3012 1.3060 1.3110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
USD/JPY: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards
USD/JPY is entering the Asian session near daily highs. The Yen is trading above the 108.00 handle and the 50 DMA on the daily time frame. Over the last 2.5 months, the spot has been gradually gaining ground.
